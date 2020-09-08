1/
Harold E. Kase Jr.
1964 - 2020
COAL TOWNSHIP - Harold E. Kase Jr., 56, of Coal Township, and formerly of the Danville area, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 18, 1964, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, to the late Harold and Mary Jane (Roup) Kase.

Harold was a truck driver for many years for various local companies. Most recently, he worked in the maintenance department at Function of Beauty, Catawissa.

He was a member of the Washington "Washies" Fire Co. and American Legion Post 40, both of Danville.

Harold loved to ride his Harley Davidson Street Glide with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed lawnmower tractor pulls, watching dirt track racing, hunting for antiques, especially Tonka trucks and Dietz lanterns, and spending time with his family and friends.

On July 7, 2001, Harold married his loving wife, the former Margo Lepore.

In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Roxann and Joseph Grenier; three daughters, Elizabeth Kase, Aubrey Kase and Caitlyn Mack and her fiancé, Anthony Angelo; two nieces, Catherina and Dominique; and six grandchildren.

Harold's family would like to thank the friends and health care workers who supported him during his illness, especially Phil Hunter, Jen Shepperson, Ronna Aucker, Carla Young and Sherry Willis.

###

KASE - Harold E. Kase Jr., 56, of Coal Township. A Celebration of Life for Harold will be held at a later date. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Services, Elysburg, is in charge of arrangements. Joseph Murray, Supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ROTHERMEL-HEIZENROTH FUNERAL SERVICES
120 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4960
Memories & Condolences

