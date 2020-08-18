1/
Harold W. Smith Jr.
1962 - 2020
RICHMOND, Va. - Harold W. Smith Jr., 57, of Richmond, Virginia, and formally of Coal Township, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at home.

Harold was born Nov. 25, 1962, in Coal Township, to the late Harold W. Smith Sr. and Margaret (Snyder) Smith, of Coal Township.

Harold was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, Class of 1978.

He loved traveling, camping and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by two children, Ashley Holtzapple (Eric), of Sunbury, and Christopher Smith, of New Cumberland; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Leonard (Robert), of Kulpmont; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by a brother, Timothy; and a sister, Naomi Saga.

SMITH - Harold W. Smith Jr., 57, of Richmond, Virginia. The family will hold services at a later date.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 18, 2020.
