SHAMOKIN - Harry Anthony Kasinowski, 93, of 32 N. Third St., passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Harry was born in Kulpmont on Oct. 16, 1925, a son of the late Anna (Olbrish) and Alex Kasinowski.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a ships cook 3C during World War II from 1943 to 1946 aboard the USS LST 561 and USS Edward H. Allen. He received the European Theater Ribbon with one star, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal.

He was employed as a coal miner.

Harry married the former Loretta Campomizzi on June 26, 1948, at St. Joseph Church, Coal Township. They were happily married for 70 years.

Harry was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, both in Kulpmont.

When not with his family, Harry enjoyed spending his time outdoors. His passions included hunting, fishing, picking mushrooms and tending to his garden. He was known for his canning, especially his chow-chow, and he loved watching the polkas on TV.

In addition to his loving wife, Loretta, he is survived by four daughters, Mary Ann Boyer and her husband, Craig, of Elysburg, Kathleen Schiccatano and her husband, Sam, of Shamokin, Julie Hall and her husband, Rick, of Paxinos and Gina Gratti and her husband, George, of Rochester, New Hampshire; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Thurner.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter Kasinowski and his wife, Anna, and Frank Kasinowski and his wife, Kandy; and two sisters, Helen Slodysko and her husband, Robert, and Verna Kasinowski.

KASINOWSKI - Harry Anthony Kasinowski, 93, of 32 N. Third St., Shamokin. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A religious service will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday with Rev. Steven Frenier, O.F.M., Conv. officiating. Interment of his cremains with military honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.