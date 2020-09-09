1/
Harvey F. Hause Sr.
CATAWISSA - Harvey F. Hause Sr., 79, of 90 Lawrence Drive, Catawissa, and formerly of Centralia, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born Sept. 12, 1940, at Ashland State General Hospital, Fountain Springs, a son of the late Lewis Hause Sr. and Pearl (Houser) Hause.

He attended Penn Crest schools, in Lima.

Harvey was married Feb. 20, 1962, in Delaware County, to Judy (Burnett) Hause, who survives.

He was previously employed as a machinist at Kennedy Van Saun, in Danville, was the owner/operator of Harvey Hause Welding, in Centralia, and worked in the maintenance department at Bloomsburg Carpet prior to his retirement. He also formerly served as a Centralia councilman.

Harvey was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, in Bloomsburg.

He enjoyed blacksmithing as a hobby.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Harvey F. Hause Jr. and his wife, Sandy, of Den-Mar Gardens; two daughters, Sherri Duncan and her husband, Richard, of Catawissa, and Karen Panko and her husband, John, of Bloomsburg; six grandchildren, Deanna, Ashley, Kimberly, Mikael, Ryan and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Amelia; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis "Mike" Hause Jr.

HAUSE - Harvey F. Hause Sr., 79, of 90 Lawrence Drive, Catawissa, and formerly of Centralia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Columba Church, Bloomsburg, with the Msgr. Robert E. Lawrence, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
