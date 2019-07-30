KULPMONT - Helen A. Delorso, 96, of Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont, and formerly of 941 W. Mulberry St., Coal Township, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1923, in Tamaqua, a daughter of the late Anthony Stutzko and Mary (Sickora) Stutzko Sosnoskie.

Helen attended St. Stephen's Grammar School and Shamokin High School.

She was married to Joseph P. Delorso on June 7, 1947, in St. Michael's Church, Sunbury. He preceded her in death April 25, 1997.

Helen worked as a seamstress in the ladies garment industry under the ILGWU for several years.

She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church, now Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. She was an active member of the Shamokin Senior Citizens and the Trevorton Patsies Over 50.

Helen is survived by two sons, Dennis Delorso and Michael Delorso and his wife, Pamela; and a daughter, Carol Delorso Tressler; six grandchildren, Dennis, Pam, Michelle, Ashley, Michael and Joseph; and five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sophia, Kaylin, Dominic and Adalyn.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph M. Delorso; a sister, Alvena Miller; two brothers, Edward Stutzko and Martin Sosnoskie Jr.; and her step-father, Martin Sosnoskie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. A viewing will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Shamokin Coal Township Public Library.