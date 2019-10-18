FRACKVILLE - Helen A. Dunn, 101, of Frackville, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 6, 1918, in the Upper Askam section of Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre area, to Frank and Sophie Blaszczak Tanski.

Having skipped third grade, she was graduated a year early from Hanover Memorial High School, June 7, 1935, at the age of 16.

Helen was married July 20, 1942, in St. Mary's Church, Alexandria, Virginia, to Frank T. Dunn, who passed away Nov. 13, 1997.

Before moving to Frackville, she was employed for 13 years as receptionist in the Pennsylvania State Auditor General's Office in Harrisburg.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Parish where, as the oldest, active member, Helen ceremonially locked the doors of the former St. Joseph's building on Frack Street after its final Mass was celebrated Nov. 1, 2015.

"Gram" enjoyed a special and close relationship of friendship and love with her grandson, Seth D. Lowe, of Frackville.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law with whom she resided, Mary Ellen and Thomas Lowe, of Frackville; a daughter, Barbara Noels and her husband, Leo, of Kapellen, Belgium; a grandson Seth D. Lowe and his girlfriend, Kimberly Zeigenfuse; a grandson, Kevin Noels and his wife, Stephanie Van Gijsel, of Kapellen, Belgium; two great-grandsons, Mauro and Carlos Noels; a niece, Susan Pritchard and her husband, Neil, of Delta; and a nephew, Carl Hahn, of Allentown.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Theodore Tanski, Bernice Hahn, Camilla Nevolis, and Frances Prymowicz.

DUNN - Helen A. Dunn, 101, of Frackville. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service Sunday. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Township, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made, in Helen's name, to the Frackville Free Public Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville 17931. Sign the guestbook, leave personal condolences and for further information go to www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.