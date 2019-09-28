ATLAS - Helen A. Hirsch, 85, of Atlas, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Atlas, Jan. 15, 1934, a daughter of the late Joseph B. and Ana (Urbanowicz) Kaminski.

Helen was the homemaker for her family.

On May 26, 1956, in the former Our Mother of Consolation Church, Mount Carmel, she married Aloysius V. "Dutchy" Hirsch, who preceded her in death Jan. 28, 1995.

Helen was a prayerful and devout Catholic, having been a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel. She was an active volunteer for the annual parish picnics and the former MOC bingo.

She truly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and treasured the time that she spent with them.

Surviving are her two daughters, Judy Shoffler and her husband, David Sr., of Marion Heights, and Donna Sweeney and her husband, Douglas, of Bloomsburg; four grandchildren, Angela Charnosky and her husband, Andrew, of Elysburg, David Shoffler, Jr. and his wife, Melanie, of Elysburg, Eric Sweeney, of Bloomsburg, and Nicholas Sweeney, of Philadelphia; three great-grandchildren, twins, Brooke and Addison Charnosky and Weston Shoffler; a sister, Rita Prentiss, of Turbotville; her cousin and best friend, Rita Alekseyko, of Atlas; nieces, nephews and additional cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were four brothers, Henry, Edward, Joseph and Anthony Kaminski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan M. Fischer, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. There will be no viewing or services from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, Joseph J. Stutz III, has been entrusted with the arrangements.