KULPMONT - Helen B. (Nezerski) Bednarchik, 91, of 801 Scott St., passed away peacefully with loving family by her side Friday, May 17, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Center.

She was born in Kulpmont, Oct. 21, 1927, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Elsie (Ermolovicz) Nezerski.

Helen was a graduate of Kulpmont High School, a member of the Church of the Holy Angels and formerly a member of St. Casimir's Church in Kulpmont.

On June 27, 1953, in St. Casimir's Church, she was married by the Rev. Alphonse T. Marcincavage to Stanley E. Bednarchik, who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2017.

Helen was employed as a seamstress for many years in local garment factories and also used her skills to mend clothing for her family. She was a loving wife and mother who, along with her late husband, Stanley, enjoyed cooking and serving simple traditional Sunday and holiday dinners for the family. The coal stove in the basement was frequently used.

Helen was very devoted to her Catholic faith, praying the rosary daily and being an Auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary. She happily attended weekly Mass with her sister, Stella Zimmerman, and her friends, Annie Goodlunas and Mamie Wascavage.

She was very active in church activities while a member at St. Casimir's, belonging to the Polish group that wore the uniquely designed and locally crafted colorful outfits. She was very proud that they were present when Pope John Paul II visited Philadelphia in 1979 and noticed them along his route, stopping momentarily to give them a big smile and a blessing. Helen was also a member of Our Lady's Sodality.

Helen was proud of her Polish ethnicity, always having fun telling people that her name was Helena Barbara Nieszczerzewski, which had been the original spelling of her maiden name.

Due to dementia and other physical ailments causing her to become homebound for the past several years, Helen was content to be taken care of at home by her sons, daughter-in-law and dedicated caregivers. We are thankful to have had the opportunity to do that for her, returning the love that she always gave so freely to us.

The unconditional love of a mother should never be taken for granted or overlooked. Our Mom's love, kindness, humility and generosity will never be forgotten.

She is survived by three sons, Alan Bednarchik, of Wilkes-Barre; David Bednarchik, of Kulpmont, and Mark Bednarchik and his wife, Hilda, of New Cumberland; three grandchildren, Michael Bednarchik, of Hallstead, Joseph Bednarchik, of Florida, and Cassandra Bednarchik, of Harrisburg; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail and Cameron Bednarchik; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Stella Zimmerman and husband, George, Lillian Poplaski and husband, Frank; Mildred Scovak and husband, Edward; and Bertha Nezerski; three brothers, Alfred Nezerski and wife, Nellie, Anthony Nezerski and wife, Irene, and Edward Nezerski; four brothers-in-law, Louis Bednarchik and wife, Ruth, Joseph Bednarchik and wife, Rose Marie, John Bednarchik and wife, Agnes, and Paul Bednarchik; three sisters-in-law, Anna Bednarchik, Helen Bednarchik and Mary Mariano and husband, Robert.

BEDNARCHIK - Helen B. (Nezerski) Bednarchik, 91, of 801 Scott St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., prior to the funeral Mass, at C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., C.J. Lucas, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont 17834. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.