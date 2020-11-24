MOUNT CARMEL - Helen C. Fleming, 96, of 324 S. Chestnut St., passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Mount Carmel, March 30, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Bader) Kashmere.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Helen was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

She enjoyed sewing and cooking.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Fleming, of Mount Carmel; three sons, Edward Fleming and his wife, Virginia, Joseph Fleming and his wife, Brenda, of Mechanicsburg, and David Fleming and his fiancé, Deborah Thomas, of Bloomsburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fleming, in 1963; and a sister, Anna Bergamo.

FLEMING - Helen C. Fleming, 96, of 324 S. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Helen's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.