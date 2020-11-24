1/
Helen C. Fleming
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Helen C. Fleming, 96, of 324 S. Chestnut St., passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Mount Carmel, March 30, 1924, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Bader) Kashmere.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Helen was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

She enjoyed sewing and cooking.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary Fleming, of Mount Carmel; three sons, Edward Fleming and his wife, Virginia, Joseph Fleming and his wife, Brenda, of Mechanicsburg, and David Fleming and his fiancé, Deborah Thomas, of Bloomsburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fleming, in 1963; and a sister, Anna Bergamo.

FLEMING - Helen C. Fleming, 96, of 324 S. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Helen's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved