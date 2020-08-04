MOUNT CARMEL - Helen (Stepanchick) Diak, 102, formerly of 325 S. Lemon St., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bloomsburg.

She was born in Mahanoy City, Oct. 7, 1917, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Justina Stepanchick.

Helen attended school in Mahanoy City, and later worked as a seamstress supervisor at Berstein Dress Co.

On May 3, 1941 she married Peter Diak, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Helen was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Helen is survived by a grandson, Robert DiRienzo and his wife, Karen, of Bloomsburg; two great-grandsons, Ryan DiRienzo and Andrew DiRienzo, both of Bloomsburg; a great-granddaughter, Daniela DiRienzo; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn DiRienzo and her husband, Robert; a sister, Mary Susky and her husband, Joseph; and two brothers, John Stepanchick and his wife, Mary, and Nicholas Stepanchick and his wife, Edith.

DIAK - Helen (Stepanchick) Diak, 102, formerly of 325 S. Lemon St., Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.