1/
Helen (Stepanchick) Diak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MOUNT CARMEL - Helen (Stepanchick) Diak, 102, formerly of 325 S. Lemon St., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bloomsburg.

She was born in Mahanoy City, Oct. 7, 1917, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Justina Stepanchick.

Helen attended school in Mahanoy City, and later worked as a seamstress supervisor at Berstein Dress Co.

On May 3, 1941 she married Peter Diak, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Helen was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Helen is survived by a grandson, Robert DiRienzo and his wife, Karen, of Bloomsburg; two great-grandsons, Ryan DiRienzo and Andrew DiRienzo, both of Bloomsburg; a great-granddaughter, Daniela DiRienzo; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnn DiRienzo and her husband, Robert; a sister, Mary Susky and her husband, Joseph; and two brothers, John Stepanchick and his wife, Mary, and Nicholas Stepanchick and his wife, Edith.

DIAK - Helen (Stepanchick) Diak, 102, formerly of 325 S. Lemon St., Mount Carmel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc.
1053 Chestnut Street
Kulpmont, PA 17834
(570) 373-3202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved