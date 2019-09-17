MOUNT CARMEL - Helen E. Shawda, 96, of Mount Carmel, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Shamokin on Dec. 30, 1922, a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Rigiel) Scovern.

Helen attended Shamokin schools.

She was a retired seamstress in several dress factories in the local garment industry. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at the former Shroyer Dress Factory.

On April 12, 1947, in Shamokin she married Robert Shawda, who preceded her in death on March 20, 2016.

Helen was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU).

Surviving are her grandson, Jeffrey Hughes and his wife, Ruth, of Mechanicsburg, and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Noah; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Shawda; one brother, Donald "Sonny" Scovern, and two sisters, Rita Kowaleski and Shirley Wetzel.

