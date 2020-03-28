TREVORTON - Helen I. Betzko, "Mam Mam," 98, of Trevorton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was born Feb 20, 1922, a daughter of the late Luigi and Mary DiGiovanni (John). Helen graduated in 1940, from Trevorton High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, John F. Betzko, June 10, 1944, in Santa Anna, California.

She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing, canning, gardening and vacations with her children and grandchildren. She operated Valley Greenhouse with her brother Reynolds John and his wife, Margaret.

She was a longstanding member of St Patrick's Church in Trevorton. She served in the office of Catholic Council, was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the choir.

She was involved in the Trevorton Patsies, Trevorton Senior Center, Shamokin Senior Center and the Red Hat Society. She was also an avid football and baseball fan.

Helen will be greatly missed by her children; Jeanne Felten and her husband, Lynn, of Alexandria, Barbara Becker and her husband, Benjamin, of Berwick, Nancy Dodge, of Steelton, and James Betzko and his wife, Deborah, of Wyoming; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, a sister, Anna Lauer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John; her brothers, Reynolds John and Adolph John; a sister, Angelina Berra; a son-in-law, James "Bud" Dodge; and a grandson, Mark Dodge.

BETZKO - Helen I. Betzko, 98, of Trevoton. A celebration of life will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.