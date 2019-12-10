MOUNT CARMEL - Helen J. Horan, 90, formerly of Centralia and Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Frackville on March 8, 1929, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Lukach) Wapinsky.

She attended schools in Frackville.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the local garment industry.

On June 29, 1960, she married Thomas G. Horan, who preceded her in death on May 8, 1993.

Helen was of the Catholic faith. She was an avid cook and baker and enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving are one son, Thomas Horan, of Mount Carmel; one daughter, Maryann Wolfgang, and her husband, John, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Tyler Wolfgang, Thomas Wolfgang, Kelly Horan and Jacob Horan; one sister-in-law, Dolores Wapinsky, of Frackville; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents and her husband were two brothers, Joseph and Michael, and one sister, Margaret.

###

HORAN - Helen J. Horan, 90, formerly of Centralia and Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.