Helen Jurgill, 99, of Ashland, and formerly of Centralia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family

Born in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 26, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Zablotsky) Kotofsky.

Helen grew up in Manhattan and attended business school in New York City. She worked as a court stenographer there for three years.

Helen was married in Manhattan in 1940 to Michael (Mickey) John Jurgill Sr., from Centralia, who preceded her in death March 4, 1975, at the age of 57. Mickey was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Marowski) Jurgill.

Helen and Mickey met in Manhattan where Mickey was temporarily employed. Helen moved to Centralia with her husband and they remarried in at St. Ignatius Church in Centralia on June 21, 1941. Mickey was a coal miner and they resided in Centralia for many years.

Helen was a member of the former St. Ignatius Parish in Centralia. She moved to Ashland and has been a member of the former St. Joseph's Parish and now a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Her interests included family, sewing, old movies, listening to music and dancing.

Helen devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her mother until she passed away at age 87 and her cousin, Walter Janiszewski, who passed at age 86.

Helen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are two daughters and one son, Joan Jurgill, of Catawissa, John Jurgill, of Catawissa, and Celia Lachiri, of Old Bridge, New Jersey; two grandchildren, Jason Jurgill and Wendy Montoya, children of John Jurgill and Elaine (Homiak) Barnhart; four great-grandchildren, Miranda and Joshua Jurgill, children of Jason and Jen Jurgill, and Saryn and Declan Montoya, children of Wendy and Anthony Montoya.

Helen will be fondly remembered by her extended family members, her surviving sister-in-law, Rose (Jurgill) Kowalchick, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael (Mickey) Jurgill Jr. on Nov. 17, 2010; two sisters, Cecilia Honrath and Irene Winter, and one brother, Joseph Kotofsky.

JURGILL - Helen Jurgill, 99, of Ashland, and formerly of Centralia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Francis Iroot officiating. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia. A viewing will be held from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to , Attention: Memorials, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by calling 1-800-822-6344 or going to stjude.org. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.