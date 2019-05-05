LANGHORNE - Helen L. Anuzis, 97, affectionately and fondly known as "Nana" to so many people, returned to the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing Home in Langhorne.

Helen was born in Mount Carmel, a longtime resident of Levittown and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.

She enjoyed church, being outdoors and going for her walks. She also enjoyed caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Anthony Benjamin Anuzis, Nana is the loving mother of the late Arlene Wagner; devoted grandmother of Karen Yerecic and her late husband, Tom, and the late Nancy Karkut and her husband, Jeff; a proud great-grandmother of Carly Leibengood and her husband, Nick, Ashley Yerecic and her husband, Phillip, Ryan Schofield and his wife, Stephanie, and Trae Karkut; and a proud great-great-grandmother of Amelia, Brandon and Julianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella (Wilson) and Peter P. Mazur; four sisters, Mary, Margaret, Eleanor and Agnes; and her brother, Francis.

ANUZIS - Helen L. Anuzis, 97, formerly of Levittown and Mount Carmel. Nana's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, in Mount Carmel, followed by the Rite of Committal in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Memorial contributions in Nana's name may be made to Queen of the Universe Church, 2243 Trenton Road, Levittown 19056.