ELYSBURG - Helen Louise Brown, 79, of Elysburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Helen was born Sept. 26, 1940, in Mount Carmel, to the late Walter and Evelyn Yocum, where she grew up with her two brothers, Robert "Bobby" Yocum, of Schwenksville, and the late Walter "Wally" Yocum, of Dover, Delaware.

Helen and her siblings grew up to attend Mount Carmel Area schools.

She was married to Robert H. Brown, of Natalie, Aug. 3, 1968. The couple soon moved to Elysburg where they became active members of the Elysburg United Methodist Church. Helen was also a participant of the Elysburg Women's Club.

Helen spent many enjoyable summers working at Knoebels amusement resort. During that time, Helen catered many large picnics, operated the rides and worked in the campground store. Helen enjoyed attending the park and watching the entertainment with her husband, as well as spending time with family, playing cards and talking with her friends, crafting, gardening and shopping.

Helen is survived in death by her beloved husband, Robert Brown, of Elysburg; her three children, Denise Doncheski and Thomas Brown, both of Shamokin, and Colleen (Brown) and Shawn Herr, of Catawissa; her nine grandchildren, Jonathan Doncheski, Angel Brown, Brandon Brown, Jarrid Brown, Erika (Herr) Mittal, Colin Wasileswki, Tara Wasaliewski, Dylan Herr and Kaleb Brown; and her six great-grandchildren, Thomas Brown, Mickolas and Kennedy Yarnell, Jace, Jax and Jasper Brown.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.