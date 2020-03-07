MOUNT CARMEL - Helen M. Bednar, 96, of 2616 Locust Gap Highway, and formerly of Vine Street, Shamokin, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Shamokin, March 4, 1924, a daughter of the late Matthew and Helen (Oros) Treese. She was a lifelong resident of Shamokin.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1942.

Helen was married Nov. 24, 1949, in St. Mary Church, Shamokin, by Bishop George L. Leech, to Peter S. Bednar Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 25, 1991.

She was employed as a legal secretary for the law office of Makowski, Marateck and Konopka.

She was a member of the former St. Mary Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. She was a very active volunteer with the church, helping out with many church activities, including the St. Mary's food stand at the Bloomsburg Fair. She was a member of the Sodality at St. Mary Church, a member of Senior Citizens, the Coal Crackers and was an avid sewer.

Helen is survived by her children, Stephen Bednar and his wife, Donna, of Shamokin, Sister Mary Anne Bednar, of Kulpmont, Pamela Pryzie and her husband, Edward, of Mechanicsburg, Deborah Schlefener and her husband, William, of New Jersey, and Peter Bednar and Lynda Yost, of Coal Township; six grandchildren, Jared, Janelle, Stephanie, Michelle, Sophia and Brian; eight great-grandchildren, Jameson, Aleksandra, Nolan, Adelynn, Ava, Olivia, Grace and Emily; her sister-in-law, Rosemary Treese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helen's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.