COAL TOWNSHIP - Helen M. Hoffman, 82, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 19, 1938, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Delp) Clayberger.

She married John K. Hoffman on Feb. 19, 1960.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1956. She was also a graduate of the Shamokin School of Beauty, Arts and Sciences and also had her teaching certificate from the school.

She owned and operated a beauty shop in Coal Township for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Denise Pensyl, of Elysburg, and a son, John Hoffman, and his wife, Kathy, of Coal Township.

Also surviving are four grandchildren; Jennifer Lorrey, Andrea Knorr, Kimberly Gallagher and Lisa Etzel, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mercy Broscious and Bonnie Mortimer.

HOFFMAN - Helen M. Hoffman, 82, of Coal Township. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Arrangements are made by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.