Helen M. Hoffman
COAL TOWNSHIP - Helen M. Hoffman, 82, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 19, 1938, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Delp) Clayberger.

She married John K. Hoffman on Feb. 19, 1960.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1956. She was also a graduate of the Shamokin School of Beauty, Arts and Sciences and also had her teaching certificate from the school.

She owned and operated a beauty shop in Coal Township for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Denise Pensyl, of Elysburg, and a son, John Hoffman, and his wife, Kathy, of Coal Township.

Also surviving are four grandchildren; Jennifer Lorrey, Andrea Knorr, Kimberly Gallagher and Lisa Etzel, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mercy Broscious and Bonnie Mortimer.

HOFFMAN - Helen M. Hoffman, 82, of Coal Township. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington. Arrangements are made by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
