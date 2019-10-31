SHAMOKIN - Helen M. (Chesney) Neiswender, 63, of Lincoln Towers, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

She was born March 11, 1956, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Werntz) Chesney. Helen was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Bonnie Lebo after the passing of her parents.

On June 6, 1992, in Hamilton, Helen married Walter Neiswender.

Before retirement she was co-owner of Jupiter Deli for close to 30 years. She also worked for several local factories. She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1974. She was a member of Faith Bible Church in Coal Township and Christian Missionary Alliance in Shamokin.

In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by a daughter, Heather Getkin, and her husband, Zac, of Berwick; a grandson, Ronan Getkin; two stepdaughters, Joy Kimsal, of Numidia, and Lori Lahr, of Shamokin; one stepson, Brad Neiswender and his wife, Missy, of Philadelphia; several step grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Lebo, of Coal Township, and Betty Bush and her husband, Craig, of Watsontown; a brother, John "Jack" Chesney, and his wife, Joyce, of Hanover; a brother-in-law, James "Jim" Koharski, of Coal Township; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruthann Lahr, and her husband, Robert, and Linda Koharski; and a brother-in-law, Frank Lebo.

NEISWENDER - Helen M. (Chesney) Neiswender, 63, of Lincoln Towers. Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday with Pastor Samuel Bellavia, officiating, at Christian Missionary Aliance Church, Second and Arch streets, Shamokin. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family go to www.farrowfh.com.