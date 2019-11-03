SHAMOKIN - Helen M. (Chesney) Neiswender, 63, of Lincoln Towers, went to be with her Lord Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

She was born March 11, 1956, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Werntz) Chesney. Helen was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Bonnie Lebo after the passing of her parents.

She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1974.

On June 6, 1992, in Hamilton, Helen married Walter Neiswender.

Before her retirement she was co-owner of Jupiter Deli for close to 30 years. She also worked for several local factories.

She was a member of Faith Bible Church, Coal Township, and Christian Missionary and Alliance Church, Shamokin.

In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by a daughter, Heather Getkin and her husband, Zac, of Berwick; a grandson, Ronan Getkin; two stepdaughters, Joy Kimsal, of Numidia, and Lori Lahr, of Shamokin; a stepson, Brad Neiswender and his wife, Missy, of Philadelphia; several stepgrandchildren and great-stepgrandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Lebo, of Coal Township, and Betty Bush and her husband, Craig, of Watsontown; a brother, John "Jack" Chesney and his wife, Joyce, of Hanover; a brother-in-law, James "Jim" Koharski, of Coal Township; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruthann Lahr and her husband, Robert, and Linda Koharski; and a brother-in-law, Frank Lebo.