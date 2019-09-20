BURKE, Va. - Helen M. (Kijewski) Yodzis, 90, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Heatherwood Retirement Community in Burke, Virginia.

Born in Mount Carmel, April 19, 1929, she was a daughter of late Stephen and Alexandra (Ostrowski) Kijewski.

Helen was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

She married Edward A. Yodzis in Our Mother of Consolation Church and spent her time as homemaker.

Helen is survived by six nieces, Alexia Griffin, of Frisco, Texas, Diane Coady, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Eileen Goldschmidt, of Woodbridge, Virginia, Melanie Patrinicola, of Bel Air, Maryland, Eleanor Dallabrida, of Elysburg, and Kathleen Schuller, of Brandon, Mississippi; and a nephew, Barry Yodzis, of Friendswood, Texas.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Keyes; and a sister, Stanislausa Urban.

YODZIS - Helen M. (Kijewski) Yodzis, 90, of Burke, Virginia. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki as celebrant. Burial will follow in Our Mother of Consolation Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Mount Carmel Township. Visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with vigil prayers at 9:15 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.