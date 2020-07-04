MEQUON, Wis. - Helen Mary (Markle) Pittenturf, 94, of Mequon, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

"Mom," "Grandma," "Pitt," was born April 25, 1925, in Shamokin, a daughter of Joseph and Helen (nee Eisenhart) Markle.

Helen was welcomed to everlasting life by the love of her life, John Powers Pittenturf, who preceded her in death in 1986.

Helen's adventure began after graduation from St. Edward High School, in 1943, when she worked at Moser's department store. One day she sold an umbrella to John "Pitt" from Lewisburg. After a whirlwind three-week courtship, they married and bought their first home along the banks of the Susquehanna River in Winfield. They welcomed their only child, Lynne, and later built a new home in Lewisburg.

Helen lived a full and happy life being a wife, mother, homemaker and chief chauffeur for Lynne and her friends. Many described her as a "hoot," a "character," "sweet," or "elegant." She never met a stranger she didn't love telling the stories of her life, often embellishing them in great detail.

Helen eventually went to work in the administration department of Bucknell University in 1964, and retired in 1988. In 1998, she moved to Mequon, Wisconsin, to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She was happiest when surrounded by family who were her most precious gifts. She called everyone most days and was totally involved with their day to day events. For all birthdays she personally delivered a beautiful gift, flower bouquet, cake and balloons, and of course, always sneaked a dollar or two into their hands in between occasions.

Helen was a proud mother of Lynne (Thomas) Lindemann; adored grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Speich, Rebecca (Scott) Krueger, and Thomas (Whitney) Wachs; cherished great-grandchildren, Olivia Speich, Hannah Speich, Stella Speich, Lilliana Speich, Lauren Krueger, Walter Krueger and Scarlett Wachs; loving nieces, Mary Ann Ruskin, Gloria (Mike) Kalman, Frankie (Robert) Schwartz, Debbie (John) Bamford, Rosalie Devonshire, and Cheryl Wall Dormer; and dear nephews, Frank (Donna) Miller and Gary Markle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Miller; and her brother, Joseph Markle.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eighth and St. Louis streets., Lewisburg. Reception to follow at La Primavera Ristorante. Burial will be private in Forest Hill Cemetery, Union County.