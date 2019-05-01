SHAMOKIN - Helen M. Powell, 92, of 1352 Hemlock St., passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Helen was born in Shamokin, Dec. 26, 1926, a daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Grudzinski) Walencewicz.

On Aug. 22, 1953, she married James Powell in St. Stanislaus Church. He preceded her in death Aug. 2, 1988.

She retired from the garment industry to take care of her husband, who suffered from ALS. Helen then worked for VNA and the . She also was a receptionist at the CareerLink and a greeter at Shamokin Hospital.

She was a parishioner of the former St. Stanislaus Church, now Mother Cabrini Church, and volunteered to work at many church activities, including picnics, bingo and making pierogies.

Helen was a Eucharistic minister and lector. She taught the Word of God to the inmates through the prison ministry.

She loved preparing for the holidays and big family gatherings.

Helen also enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Bailee.

Helen is survived by a sister, Esther Ardan, of Elysburg; a daughter, Philomena (Powell) Williams and her husband, Gary; two sons, James D. Powell and his wife, Debbie, and Tim Guinther and his wife, Carol; four grandsons; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and a true friend, Charles Kurtz.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann (Powell) Rumberger, six sisters and five brothers.

###

POWELL - Helen M. Powell, 92, of 1352 Hemlock St., Shamokin. A memorial visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helen's memory to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872.