PITTSTON - Helen Rovito, 99, a lifelong resident of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at United Methodist Home at Wesley Village Campus, in Pittston.

She was born Aug. 24, 1921, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Clem and Barbara (Krupa) Polyniak.

Helen attended Shamokin schools.

She was employed for many years by Cluett Peabody-Arrow Shirt Co., in both Shamokin and Paxinos, until her retirement.

Helen was a lifelong active member of Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin.

Survivors include a daughter, JoAnn Kwasnick and her husband, Lawrence M., of Plains; a grandson, Lt. Cmdr. U.S. Navy (Retired), Joseph R. Rovito and his wife, Trish; three great-grandchildren, Kristin Rovito, U.S. Navy, Derek Rovito, U.S. Marines, and Trevor Rovito, U.S. Navy; a sister, Olga Feudale, of Ashland; a brother, Paul Polyniak, of Baltimore; nieces and nephews; and a daughter-in-law, Ramona Rovito.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Rovito; a son, John J. Rovito; three sisters, Natalie Oross, Mary Klimas and Julia Suhanik; and three brothers, John, Joseph and Daniel Polyniak.

ROVITO - Helen Rovito, 99, of Shamokin. Due to current pandemic concerns, there will be no viewing or visitation. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11 in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 4, 2020.
