COAL TOWNSHIP - Helen Savlov, 89, of 1804 W. Walnut St., died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Bronx, New York, on Nov. 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Sylvia (Civen) Tolkoff.

After graduating from high school in the Bronx, she became a homemaker.

Helen was a member of the B'nai Israel Congregation, Shamokin, and of the Hadassah women's group.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Francine Wilbur, and her husband, Garry, of New York; a son, Michael Savlov, of Coal Township; two grandsons, Sam Wilbur and Jared Savlov; and a granddaughter, Hayley Wilbur.

In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Beki.

###

SAVLOV - Helen Savlov, 89, of 1804 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday in B'nai Israel Cemetery, with Rabbi Nina H. Mandel officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.