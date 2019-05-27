The News Item

Helen Savlov (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA
17872
(570)-648-8141
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Israel Cemetery
Obituary
COAL TOWNSHIP - Helen Savlov, 89, of 1804 W. Walnut St., died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Bronx, New York, on Nov. 29, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Sylvia (Civen) Tolkoff.

After graduating from high school in the Bronx, she became a homemaker.

Helen was a member of the B'nai Israel Congregation, Shamokin, and of the Hadassah women's group.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Francine Wilbur, and her husband, Garry, of New York; a son, Michael Savlov, of Coal Township; two grandsons, Sam Wilbur and Jared Savlov; and a granddaughter, Hayley Wilbur.

In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Beki.

SAVLOV - Helen Savlov, 89, of 1804 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday in B'nai Israel Cemetery, with Rabbi Nina H. Mandel officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 27, 2019
