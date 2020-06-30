Helen Spishock
NATALIE - Helen Spishock, 89, of 225 School St., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion, Sunbury.

Born on January 30, 1931, she was a daughter of Paul and Helen (Ciuma) Spishock.

Helen was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township School and later worked in a garment factory. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels.

Helen is survived by her brother, Paul Spishock; and three nephews, Paul Spishock Jr., Michael Spishock, and Edward Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents.

SPISHOCK - Helen Spishock, 89, of 225 School St., Natalie. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Nursing & Rehabilitation at The Mansion, 1040 Market St., Sunbury 17801. Arrangements are in care of the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 North Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C. J. Lucas IV, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 30, 2020.
