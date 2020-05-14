Helen Teresa Lynch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAMOKIN - Helen Teresa Lynch, 97, of Shamokin, entered into God's care on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hamilton Grove Nursing Home, in Hamilton, New Jersey.She was born in Mahanoy City, Dec. 29, 1922, to Edward and Ellen (King) Allar. She was the youngest of nine children and the last surviving child.Helen graduated from high school in 1940, and moved to Philadelphia to work for a defense contractor during World War II.After the war, Helen married Jack Lynch, Oct. 31, 1945, and resided in Shamokin, where she was a homemaker while her two children were in school. After they both graduated, she worked for several clothing manufacturers in the Shamokin area.She was an active member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church (now Our Lady of Hope), Shamokin, and helped in fundraising efforts by making pierogis.Helen enjoyed raising her family, loved to bake, was an avid fan of the Phillies and always loved to share a cold beer with friends on weekends at Knoebels Grove. Her love of life, contagious laugh and great sense of humor will always be remembered.Helen is survived by her two children, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marlene Lynch, of Titusville, New Jersey, and her daughter, Kathleen Seaman, of Eastampton, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Megan Schatz, Matt Seaman, Jennifer Menichillo, Jillian Larned and Kerry Seaman; and 11 great-grandchildren.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Edward and Ellen Allar; her eight siblings; and her son-in-law, George Seaman.The family is grateful to the staff at Hamilton Grove and especially, Aquilla and Ebony, who made Helen's last days comfortable.LYNCH - Helen Teresa Lynch, 97, of Shamokin. The funeral service will be private with burial in All Saints Cemetery, in Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Helen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A guest book for condolences and memories may be signed at www.jameskelleyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Mike and Kathleen, I'm sorry to her your mom passed. This is Kelly from Activities at Hamilton Grove. Your mom and I had some good laughs special times visiting with our cats. And we tried our sing a longs. Sorry I could not be there for her last days. Love to all Kelly Emley
Kelly Emley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved