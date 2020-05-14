SHAMOKIN - Helen Teresa Lynch, 97, of Shamokin, entered into God's care on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Hamilton Grove Nursing Home, in Hamilton, New Jersey.She was born in Mahanoy City, Dec. 29, 1922, to Edward and Ellen (King) Allar. She was the youngest of nine children and the last surviving child.Helen graduated from high school in 1940, and moved to Philadelphia to work for a defense contractor during World War II.After the war, Helen married Jack Lynch, Oct. 31, 1945, and resided in Shamokin, where she was a homemaker while her two children were in school. After they both graduated, she worked for several clothing manufacturers in the Shamokin area.She was an active member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church (now Our Lady of Hope), Shamokin, and helped in fundraising efforts by making pierogis.Helen enjoyed raising her family, loved to bake, was an avid fan of the Phillies and always loved to share a cold beer with friends on weekends at Knoebels Grove. Her love of life, contagious laugh and great sense of humor will always be remembered.Helen is survived by her two children, her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marlene Lynch, of Titusville, New Jersey, and her daughter, Kathleen Seaman, of Eastampton, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Megan Schatz, Matt Seaman, Jennifer Menichillo, Jillian Larned and Kerry Seaman; and 11 great-grandchildren.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Edward and Ellen Allar; her eight siblings; and her son-in-law, George Seaman.The family is grateful to the staff at Hamilton Grove and especially, Aquilla and Ebony, who made Helen's last days comfortable.LYNCH - Helen Teresa Lynch, 97, of Shamokin. The funeral service will be private with burial in All Saints Cemetery, in Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Helen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A guest book for condolences and memories may be signed at www.jameskelleyfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 14, 2020.