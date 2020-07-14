1/
Helen V. Johns
SHAMOKIN - Helen V. Johns, 79, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

Helen was born April 4, 1941, to Stephen and Ruth (Rickert) Zarick, of Shamokin.

She was married to Robert Johns in 1962, who preceded her in death in 1994.

She worked in the administration office for many years at Kirsch. Once she retired, she spent her free time enjoying a cup of coffee (or a whole pot), reading books, completing crossword puzzles and shopping with her girls.

Helen looked forward to going for breakfast with her dear friend, Linda Pensyl, which they did weekly for the last 14 years. One of her favorite things was her yearly trip to the Pocono's with her sisters, as well as outings with her brothers. She cherished spending time with her siblings. Her family was her greatest joy. The holidays were her favorite time of year, especially Christmas. She loved nothing more than spoiling and surprising them with gifts.

She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was kind and witty. She loved her family and was very proud of them.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Lynn Dixson and her husband, David, and grandson, Evan, of Coal Township; her daughter, Sharon Graboski and her husband, Frank, of Coal Township; two granddaughters, Lauren Zimmerman and her husband, Chris, of Coal Township, and Stephanie Graboski and her fiancé, Reese Elliott, of State College; two great-grandchildren, Mckenna and Asher Zimmerman, of Coal Township; four brothers, Paul Zarick, of Northumberland, Matthew "Tico" Zarick and his wife, Sandy, of Shamokin, Stephen Zarick and his wife, Maureen, of Coal Township, and Dennis Zarick, of Marion Heights; her sister, Elizabeth "Betty Anne" Zarick, of Shamokin; a sister-in-law, Peggy Zarick, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Knorr and her husband, Marlin; a brother, Robert Zarick; and a brother-in-law, Larry Cinelli.

She will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

JOHNS - Helen V. Johns, 79, of Shamokin. In keeping with Helen's wishes, a private service will be held for immediate family members only with the Rev. David Butler officiating. She will be interred in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James Kelley Funeral Home
1001 W. Arch St.
Coal Township, PA 17866
(570) 648-3241
