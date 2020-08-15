1/
Helen Wallace
ELYSBURG - Helen Wallace, 101, of Elysburg, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

She was born in Simpson, a daughter of Anthony and Mary Skorupa.

She was married to the late Mike "Red" Wallace for 37 years.

She is survived by their five children, Michael Wallace, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Diane Dion and her husband, Paul, of Marietta, Georgia, James Wallace, of Yardley, Margaret Kern and her husband, Thomas, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and JoEllen Gallinot and her husband, Rick, of Sunbury. Helen had 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by siblings Matilda Fedorchak, of Forest City, Joseph Skorupa, of Florida, and Sophie Bloch, of Simpson. She has two surviving siblings, Yana Zelinski, of New Milford, and Jean Demchak.

Helen grew up in Simpson and graduated from Fell High School in 1937. She enjoyed entertaining, crocheting, playing cards and all sports. She was an avid golfer and played regularly until her mid-80s. Over a 25-year period, she and her group of lady golfers would travel to courses all over the northeast for a round of golf. She loved the outdoors and loved golfing.

Helen and Red raised their children in Simpson and she was very active in that community. She was president of the Ladies Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4712, and Queen Mother of the Simpson Red Hat Society. In addition, she was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Michael's Catholic Church and she regularly served on committees and supported fundraisers throughout the community.

Helen was a devoted mother and wife. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was proud of her family and kept up with the activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She communicated with them regularly and always made time to hear about what was going on in their lives. She was revered by everyone in her family - they all knew and loved "Grandma Helen."

WALLACE - Helen Wallace, 101, of Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. Interment will be in the Mother of Sorrow Cememtery, Carbondale.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church
