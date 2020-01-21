NORTHUMBERLAND - Helene J. Crowl entered into eternal peace on Jan. 19, 2020, at Nottingham Village, her "home" for the last 5 1/2 years.

Helene was born Sept. 7, 1927, to Howard S. and Helen Billig at Pottsville Hospital.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1945 and married Kenneth S. Crowl on Sept. 10, 1948.

Helene and Kenny celebrated 60 years of marriage in their home in Elysburg prior to Kenny's passing in 2008.

Helene worked at Bell Telephone as an operator and later an instructor, prior to becoming a homemaker to raise her family with Kenny. As a homemaker she was skilled at home renovation and painting, expertise learned from her father, Howard.

Helene has been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Shamokin; Elysburg United Methodist Church, Elysburg; and Ash Grove United Methodist Church, Paxinos. Helene served her church with altar care, kitchen worker and children's Sunday school teacher. Helene and Kenny completed several Bible studies together in their later years. Helene was faithful to God and her church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She leaves behind her children, Pamela Yeager and her husband, Ted, David Crowl and his wife, Jeanie, and Patricia Yoder and her husband, Charles, all of Elysburg. Grandchildren include Erin Dzuriak and her husband, Allan, of Middletown, Delaware; Aaron Yoder, of Pittsburgh; and Joshua Yoder, of Paxinos.

The family wishes to thank Helene's care providers and Nottingham Village for their thoughtfulness and sensitivity, as well as the Susquehanna Valley Dog Training Club with their comforting visits from therapy dogs. Most of all she would want to raise up her savior Jesus Christ for always being with her. Helene's favorite Bible verse carried her through her final days - Philippians 4:13-14 - "For I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength ... (he) who shared in my troubles."

CROWL - Helene J. Crowl, 92, of Nottingham Village, Northumberland, and formerly of Elysburg. There will be no viewing. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ash Grove United Methodist Church, 243 Lilac Road, Paxinos. Interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Elysburg, after the service with a luncheon at the church immediately following burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to The Salvation Army, 1300 W. Spruce St., Coal Township, PA 17866, or to Manna for the Many, PO Box 129, Shamokin, PA 17872. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service will oversee arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD Joe Murray, supervisor. Visit: www.rothermelfh.com.