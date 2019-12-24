MOUNT CARMEL - Henrietta "Etta" Sofranek, 92, of 637 E. Fifth St., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born July 15, 1927, in Trenton, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Murcavich) Okronglis.

Etta attended St. Steven's Grade School and was a 1954 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

On July 2, 1949, Etta married Frank Sofranek, who preceded her in death in 1993.

Etta worked as a machine operator in the Mount Carmel Cigar factory for 20 years.

She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and the Mount Carmel Senior Action Center and enjoyed playing bingo.

Etta is survived by her two sons, Frank William Sofranek and his wife, Bonnie, and Mark John Sofranek; five grandchildren, Tawnya Vollweier, Tara Sofranek, Frank Sofranek, Jared Sofranek and Kaila Sofranek.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vincent Okronglis and his wife, Margaret; and a cousin, Pat Krah and her husband, Charles.

###

SOFRANEK - Henrietta "Etta" Sofranek, 92, of 637 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.