LITITZ - Henry A. "Hank" Krakowski, 83, of 7 Windsor Lane, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Ashland, March 5, 1937, a son of the late Henry and Genevieve (Kroutch) Krakowski.

Hank was a 1955 graduate of Mount Carmel Joint Senior High School.

He worked as a cost analyst for Warner Lambert Pharmaceutical Co.

On Feb. 7, 1959, in the former St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel, he married Marie A. Rydzeski, who preceded him in death March 16, 2018.

Hank most recently attended St. James Church, in Lititz. As a child, he was a member of St. Joseph's Church, in Mount Carmel, and later was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, in Ephrata.

In his younger days, he enjoyed taking vacations with his family. They made many fond memories camping, riding motorcycles and fishing. After taking an early retirement at 55 from Warner Lambert, Hank and his wife, Marie, moved to Cape Cod, a vacation spot that they fell in love with. Hank enjoyed 10 years of excellent surf fishing while on Cape Cod. Hank and Marie decided to move back to Lititz to be closer to family and spend quality time with their grandchildren.

Hank is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife, Beth, of Lititz, and Mark Krakowski and his wife, Lisa, of Milford; a brother, Robert Krakowski; two grandsons, Sean Krakowski and Andrew Krakowski; a granddaughter, Alexandra Krakowski; a stepgranddaughter, Brittany Morgan and her husband, Jared; and two great-stepgranddaughters, Peyton and Riley.

In addition to his wife and parents, Hank was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Krakowski.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to Hospice & Community Care, at 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy 17552. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mt. Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.