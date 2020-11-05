1/
Henry A. "Hank" Krakowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LITITZ - Henry A. "Hank" Krakowski, 83, of 7 Windsor Lane, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

He was born in Ashland, March 5, 1937, a son of the late Henry and Genevieve (Kroutch) Krakowski.

Hank was a 1955 graduate of Mount Carmel Joint Senior High School.

He worked as a cost analyst for Warner Lambert Pharmaceutical Co.

On Feb. 7, 1959, in the former St. Joseph's Church, Mount Carmel, he married Marie A. Rydzeski, who preceded him in death March 16, 2018.

Hank most recently attended St. James Church, in Lititz. As a child, he was a member of St. Joseph's Church, in Mount Carmel, and later was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, in Ephrata.

In his younger days, he enjoyed taking vacations with his family. They made many fond memories camping, riding motorcycles and fishing. After taking an early retirement at 55 from Warner Lambert, Hank and his wife, Marie, moved to Cape Cod, a vacation spot that they fell in love with. Hank enjoyed 10 years of excellent surf fishing while on Cape Cod. Hank and Marie decided to move back to Lititz to be closer to family and spend quality time with their grandchildren.

Hank is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife, Beth, of Lititz, and Mark Krakowski and his wife, Lisa, of Milford; a brother, Robert Krakowski; two grandsons, Sean Krakowski and Andrew Krakowski; a granddaughter, Alexandra Krakowski; a stepgranddaughter, Brittany Morgan and her husband, Jared; and two great-stepgranddaughters, Peyton and Riley.

In addition to his wife and parents, Hank was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Krakowski.

KRAKOWSKI - Henry A. "Hank" Krakowski, 83, of 7 Windsor Lane, Lititz. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to Hospice & Community Care, at 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy 17552. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mt. Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved