ALLENTOWN - Henry Christ Zigner, 81, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after a hard-fought battle against cancer. He died peacefully at his son's home, 2226 W. Greenleaf St., Allentown.

He was born in Kulpmont, March 7, 1939, the son of the late Henry E. and Helen (Sarge) Zigner.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1956 and immediately enlisted in the military at the age of 17.

"Ziggy," as he was known by his shipmates, served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, earning the rank of Chief Petty Officer (CTRC, E-7), before being honorably discharged due to service-related disability in 1976.

He served as a radio intelligence operator on numerous vessels during the Vietnam War and at duty stations across the globe during the Cold War Era and Cuban Missile Crisis, including Scotland, Turkey, Philippines, Guam and Eleuthera.

He earned the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal with three stars, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with three campaign stars during his service.

On April 23, 1966, he married his adored wife, Jane Elizabeth Davis, formerly of Shamokin, while serving as an instructor at the U.S. Naval Communications Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, where his first son was also born. His second son was born while he was stationed in Sebana Seca, Puerto Rico.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012.

After retiring from the military, Henry attended Bloomsburg State College and earned a bachelor's in business administration in three years while also working full-time as a night bookkeeper to support his family. He and his family would later spend many years living in the Bloomsburg area.

Following graduation, Zigner became a career civil servant and worked as accountant for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Miami, Floria, National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) in the Bloomsburg area, and retired from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

His family finds comfort knowing that he would often say, "If I had to do it all over again … I would."

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Zigner and his wife, Jane, of Marmora, New Jersey, and Michael Zigner, of Allentown; a grandson, Thomas Zigner; two granddaughters, Sarah Zigner and Caylie Zigner; a brother, Robert Zigner and his wife, Eva, of Shamokin; a sister, Helen Ann Reitz and her husband, Jerry, of Montgomery; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by six siblings.

###

ZIGNER - Henry Christ Zigner, 81, of 2226 W. Greenleaf St., Allentown. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, with the Rev. Joan Brown, officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be following the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up to help defray funeral expenses. Contributions may be made out to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service (c/o Henry Zigner Memorial Fund), 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.