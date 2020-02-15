CONWAY, S.C. - Henry John Baranoski, 81, of Conway, South Carolina, and formerly of Middleburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Conway, after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Shamokin, a youngest child of the late Jan and Bertha Baranoski.

Henry was a 1956 graduate of Coal Township High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.

He was married for 55 years to the former Mary Ann Klunk, who survives.

He proudly served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, working at the Selinsgrove Center from 1964, until his retirement in 1991. Henry was also employed by Boscov's Department Store, in Selinsgrove, where he was a long-time sales associate in the sporting goods department from the time the store was built until the mid-1980s.

In addition to his work, he was very active in his community and served in numerous volunteer capacities. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus for more than 40 years and a longtime member of St. Pius X Church where he served as lector. While he lived in Conway, he was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he also served as a lector.

He proudly served the Snyder County Democratic Committee as an election judge and served two terms for the Selinsgrove Area School District and two terms for the Midd-West School District.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Andrew (Barbara Klingler), Ann Marie Frakes (Christopher), Matthew (Heather Bickhart) and Adrienne MacKenzie (Brian); two grandchildren, Aidan MacKenzie and Alexis Baranoski; and his constant companion, his giant Schnauzer, Baron.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings.

BARANOSKI - Henry John Baranoski, 81, of Conway, South Carolina, and formerly of Middleburg. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, with the Rev. Tukura Pius Michael O.P. as celebrant. Private burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Contributions in Henry's memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove 17870 or to the , 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 205, Harrisburg 17110. Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.