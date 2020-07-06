KULPMONT - Henry Joseph Koldash, 73, was called to the Lord, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home with his family at his side.

Henry was born March 20, 1947, to Henry and Rita (Sadusky) Koldash, at 300 N. Maple St., Mount Carmel.

He attended Mother of Consolation Grade School and was a 1965 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served his country proudly on the Coast Guard Cutter Yakutat, including Vietnam War service. After his duty in the service, he worked at Cardinal Container for 26 years.

On Aug. 31, 1991, in St. Casimir's Church, Father Frank Karwacki and the Rev. J. Hager officiated his marriage to the former Rose Marie Shimko. He then moved from Mount Carmel to Kulpmont, being a resident there for 29 years.

Henry's dream was to have his own restaurant. He attended Schuylkill Technology Center and studied culinary arts to become a chef. He graduated there with a 4.0 and was awarded the Berks County Culinary Student of the Year.

He and his wife, Rose, undertook his dream and with a few friends they built a restaurant on their lot known as O'Henry's, in Kulpmont. They both worked together catering for weddings, parties and other events. After stress and health reasons, his dream came to an end. He then worked and retired from SCI-Coal Township as a food service instructor.

Henry was gifted with so many talents, from carpentry to music, and was an accomplished organist. He enjoyed singing, especially Karaoke. Almost anything he put his hand to he mastered. He was very proud of his service to his country. He had a love for animals since his childhood, and was especially fond of his little companion, "Rusty", whom he considered family. He collected coins and was proud of his 1965 Red Mustang.

He was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, American Legion Post 231, in Kulpmont, and the Veterans of Foreign War, in Kulpmont

Henry is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; their dog, Rusty; a sister, Gloria Slater, of Mount Carmel; two godsons, Albert Goodlunas Jr. and Graydon Henry Reyes; a goddaughter, Pamela Bolusky; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita, and his father, Henry Koldash.