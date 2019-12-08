COAL TOWNSHIP - Henry S. Snyder, 74, of 4489 State Route 125, died at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he was a patient.

He was born in Shamokin, Feb. 14, 1945, a son of the late John W. and Naomi R. (Hockenberry) Snyder. He grew up in Coal Township. He later lived in Catawissa for a number of years before returning to Coal Township several years ago.

Henry attended Coal Township High School.

Early in his life, Henry was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Henry was employed by the Catawissa Bottling Co. for 37 years, working part time until he entered the hospital.

He was member of the Catawissa Post, Catawissa American Legion, the Espy Fire Co., Bloomsburg, and the West End Fire Co., Kulpmont. His favorite activity was attending the Herndon Senior Center where he enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle.

Henry is survived by a sister, Carol Dinger, of Hegins; and several nieces and nephews.

Henry was preceeded in death by his parents, three sisters; Madeline Jeremiah, Margaret Smith, Beulah Renninger, and by three brothers; Kenneth Snyder, Wayne Snyder and Daniel Snyder.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.