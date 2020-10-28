1/
Herbert Wayne Knoebel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELYSBURG - Herbert Wayne Knoebel, 92, of Elysburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He was born Sept. 5, 1928, in Shamokin, a son of the late Herbert and Hazel (Cook) Knoebel.

Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

He worked for PennDOT for many years, graduated from Philadelphia Bible College in 1956, and was a pastor at numerous churches until his retirement.

Wayne was a member of Grace Chapel Church, in Shamokin, the VFW, Active Korean War Vets and GARB.

Surviving are his wife, Louella (Holman) Knoebel, of Elysburg; two sons, David Knoebel and his wife, Debbie, of North Carolina, and Daniel Knoebel and his wife, Denise, of Elysburg; three daughters, Bonnie Dubovich, of Matamoras, Patsy Ann Fletcher and her husband, Raymond, of Missouri, and Rebekah Woodruff and her husband, Myron, of Catawissa; eight grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to Wayne's parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Knoebel; and a grandson, Jason Woodruff.

KNOEBEL - Herbert Wayne Knoebel, 92, of Elysburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Elysburg, with the Rev. Alan Langelli officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Church Cemetery (Blue Church), Paxions. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to http://www.rothermelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray W. Rothermel Funeral Home
55 West Valley Avenue
Elysburg, PA 17824
(570) 672-8660
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved