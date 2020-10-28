ELYSBURG - Herbert Wayne Knoebel, 92, of Elysburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

He was born Sept. 5, 1928, in Shamokin, a son of the late Herbert and Hazel (Cook) Knoebel.

Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War.

He worked for PennDOT for many years, graduated from Philadelphia Bible College in 1956, and was a pastor at numerous churches until his retirement.

Wayne was a member of Grace Chapel Church, in Shamokin, the VFW, Active Korean War Vets and GARB.

Surviving are his wife, Louella (Holman) Knoebel, of Elysburg; two sons, David Knoebel and his wife, Debbie, of North Carolina, and Daniel Knoebel and his wife, Denise, of Elysburg; three daughters, Bonnie Dubovich, of Matamoras, Patsy Ann Fletcher and her husband, Raymond, of Missouri, and Rebekah Woodruff and her husband, Myron, of Catawissa; eight grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to Wayne's parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Knoebel; and a grandson, Jason Woodruff.

KNOEBEL - Herbert Wayne Knoebel, 92, of Elysburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Elysburg, with the Rev. Alan Langelli officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Church Cemetery (Blue Church), Paxions. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to http://www.rothermelfh.com.