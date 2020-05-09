ELYSBURG - Herma Ann (Wyda) Kutza, 82, of 379 Montour Road, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.She was born in Coal Township Shamokin Hospital on November 7, 1937, to the late Joseph George and Nellie Ann (Kropinski) Wyda. Herma graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School in 1951, and graduated in 1955 from Coal Township High School.On September 29, 1962, in St. Stan's, Shamokin, she married Thomas J. Kutza, who survives. She lived in Shamokin until 1972 when she moved to Elysburg.Herma worked as a legal secretary for 9 years in the Law offices of Daniel and Martini in Shamokin. Then worked in the Law offices of Frank S. Moser in Shamokin for two years. She also worked as secretary for Farrow Funeral Directors in Shamokin for 26 ½ years.In addition to her husband, Herma is survived by a daughter, Lorena Kutza-Porzi and her husband, David, of Elysburg; a son, Joseph Kutza, of Frackville; a grandson, Tanner Kutza; a brother-in-law, Carl Kutza, of Mount Carmel; an aunt, Mary L. Yucha, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Herma was preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws.KUTZA - Herma Ann (Wyda) Kutza, 82, of 379 Montour Road, Elysburg – Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on May 9, 2020.