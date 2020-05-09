Herma Ann (Wyda) Kutza
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELYSBURG - Herma Ann (Wyda) Kutza, 82, of 379 Montour Road, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.She was born in Coal Township Shamokin Hospital on November 7, 1937, to the late Joseph George and Nellie Ann (Kropinski) Wyda. Herma graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School in 1951, and graduated in 1955 from Coal Township High School.On September 29, 1962, in St. Stan's, Shamokin, she married Thomas J. Kutza, who survives. She lived in Shamokin until 1972 when she moved to Elysburg.Herma worked as a legal secretary for 9 years in the Law offices of Daniel and Martini in Shamokin. Then worked in the Law offices of Frank S. Moser in Shamokin for two years. She also worked as secretary for Farrow Funeral Directors in Shamokin for 26 ½ years.In addition to her husband, Herma is survived by a daughter, Lorena Kutza-Porzi and her husband, David, of Elysburg; a son, Joseph Kutza, of Frackville; a grandson, Tanner Kutza; a brother-in-law, Carl Kutza, of Mount Carmel; an aunt, Mary L. Yucha, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Herma was preceded in death by her parents, and her in-laws.KUTZA - Herma Ann (Wyda) Kutza, 82, of 379 Montour Road, Elysburg – Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut Street, Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrow-C J Lucas Funeral & Cremation Service
240 W. Chestnut St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-8141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
What a very special lady...hugs and prayers
Dixie Ludwig
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved