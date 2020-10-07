1/
Hilary L. DeFacis
COAL TOWNSHIP - Hilary L. DeFacis, 83, of Coal Township, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Trevorton, a son of the late Thomas and Anna (Vottero) DeFacis.

Hilary attended Trevorton schools.

He served in U.S. Navy and worked in local garment Factories.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Trevorton.

Hilary is survived by three sisters, Margaret Myers, of Trevorton, Angelina Paczkowski, of Trevorton, and Yolanda Varano, of Kulpmont; three brothers, Kenneth DeFacis, of Trevorton Road, Edward DeFacis, of Trevorton, and Benjamin DeFacis, of Trevorton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas DeFacis, seven brothers and three sisters.

DEFACIS - Hilary L. DeFacis, 83, of Coal Township. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Trevorton, with the Rev. Stephen King officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Hilary's memory to St. Patrick Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home
841 W. Shamokin St.
Trevorton, PA 17881
