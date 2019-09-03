Dr. Honnappa Siddalingaiah was born in a small, rustic, primitive village in south India. His early childhood was pleasant and carefree, but their village of Chikkonahalli, literally translated as "small village," had no school and the families there lived entirely hand-to-mouth as subsistence farmers.

Dr. Siddalingaiah's father was completely illiterate, using only his thumb print to sign legal documents. Dr. Siddalingaiah's mother, with a third-grade education, convinced relatives in a neighboring village to care for him, believing that the single-teacher school might offer structure and ameliorate some of her 10-year-old son's troublesome behavior.

To everyone's surprise, Dr. Siddalingaiah excelled in every subject, taking particular interest in mathematics, even with such a late start in school. Although some suggested he return to his village to tend cattle, his mother saw enough promise in his abilities and encouraged him to continue his education. Despite numerous, unimaginable obstacles, Dr. Siddalingaiah went on to earn a bachelors and a masters degree in mathematics from Central College in Bangalore, India.

Not satisfied with a master's degree and his meager salary as a lecturer, Dr. Siddalingaiah traveled to Ottawa, Canada, in 1966, leaving his wife and two young sons behind. Like many immigrants, he found this foreign land with its cold winters challenging and lonely, but eventually adapted and earned yet another master's degree from Ottawa University.

Dr. Siddalingaiah accepted a transfer to the University of Pittsburgh and was joined by his wife, Vimala, in 1968 and his sons in 1971. Dr. Siddalingaiah earned yet another masters degree before completing his doctorate in 1971. His academic achievements had grown to a record bachelor's degree, three master's degrees, and one Ph.D., an extraordinary total of five mathematics degrees in all and yet another master's degree from Ottawa University.

Around this time, the U.S. space program needed highly educated scientists, engineers and mathematicians. Dr. Siddalingaiah accepted a position as a scientist at NASA Goddard Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in March of 1974. Dr. Siddalingaiah analyzed scientific data from several earth-orbiting satellites and published numerous papers. One of the published papers he authored at NASA received "The Best Refereed Paper of the Year" award in 1979 and became seminal to later Earth Satellite Missions for the purposes of meteorological and climatological studies.

Towards the late 1980s, Dr. Siddalingaiah turned his efforts towards entrepreneurship, public service and philanthropy. Dr. Siddalingaiah helped elect Paul Sarbanes to an unprecedented five terms as a United States senator from Maryland and supported Presidents Clinton and Obama as a registered Democrat. Dr. Siddalingaiah was also an active member of Asian Indian Americans (AIA), which fought to gain minority status for Indians. This single act allowed numerous Indians to build and grow highly successful companies and employ countless thousands of people.

Upon reflecting on his humble childhood in a rural village with no electricity, Dr. Siddalingaiah became inspired to build a one-of-kind barge-mounted electric power plant in Mangalore, India. The 220 MW plant at Tanir Bavi, Mangalore, delivered much needed reliable electricity to cities and rural villages all over Karnataka

Throughout his life, Dr. Siddalingaiah has been a well known, leading figure in the Indian-American community. He was an active member of several Indian cultural organizations and a founding member of the Veerashaiva Samaja of North America (VSNA) and the Siddaganga Humanitarian Mission (SHM) http://shmsus.org. He also worked towards establishing a Kannada Chair at Iowa University. He was an active member of Rotary International, Akhila Bharath Veerashaiva Samaja, Akkana Balaga, Basavasamithi and Sharana Sahitya Parishat. Many poets, literary figures like Girish Karnad, Go.Ru. Channabasappa, Prof. Malledevaru, Devanuru Mahadeva, Ko. Channabasappa, movie stars like Rajkumar, his family and his directors and writers Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar (captured the house built by Dr. Siddalingaiah to portray in the movie "America America"), political figures Moily, Siddaramaiah, Ramakrishana Heggade , Rani Satish and the Seers of several mathas (from India) Sree Sree Suthuru Mahaa Swamijis, Sree Sree Murugha Sharanaru, Shree Shree Shivamurthy Shivacharyaru, Shree Shree Hirematha Swamiji have stayed with the Siddalingaiah family over the years as they attended functions in the Washington, D.C., area. He was a philanthropist who supported institutions that provided free education and boarding for children who had no place to stay and study.

In 2011, Veerashaiva Samaja of North America (VSNA) awarded Lifetime Achievement Award for the invaluable services and contributions towards VSNA. In 2003, he received the Kaveri Kannada Association award of honor "for his entrepreneurship and support to Kannada community." In 1997, Shree Shivakumara Swamiji awarded at his Diamond Jubilee celebrations the title of "Kayaka Ratna" for his contributions to the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and to build the dining hall at Siddganga Matha.

President Clinton commended Dr. Siddalingaiah's contributions to the Democratic party saying "Dr. Siddalingaiah, thank you for your support as a dedicated leader within the Democratic Party."

President Obama said, "I value your ongoing support."

Dr. Siddalingaiah is survived by his wife, Vimal; his sons, Tharakesh and Madhukesh; daughter-in-laws, Savitha and Shilpa; and his grandchildren, Simran, Sonum, Eashan and Sasha.