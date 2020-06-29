SHAMOKIN - Hubert Joseph "Hoot" Witcoskie, 97, of 14 Emworth Ave., died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing, in Danville.

Hubert was born Oct. 23, 1922, in Shamokin, a son of the late Stanley and Sally (Blasko) Witcoskie. He was a lifelong resident of the Elysburg area.

He attended elementary school in the Coal Township public school system and was a graduate of the Coal Township High School, Class of 1941.

Hubert served in the U.S. Army, having enlisted March 23, 1944. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force and was the bottom turret gunner on the B-17 bomber. He achieved the rank of sergeant and received an honorable discharge May 18, 1946.

Hubert was married May 29, 1948, in St. Joseph Church, Shamokin, to Florence T. Gobora, who preceded him in death Oct. 6, 2006.

He was employed as a diesel mechanic who worked on Mack trucks.

He was a member of the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. In his early years he worked with the people that built the original Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer and was a member of the Trevorton VFW and Overlook Fire Co.

His kindness and gentleness to those he met will be long remembered.

Hubert is survived by his children, Michael "Mick" Witcoskie and his wife, Clair, of Elysburg, and Randy Witcoskie and his wife, Annette, of Overlook; three grandchildren, Randy Witcoskie and his wife, Vanessa, Michael Wydra and Brad Witcoskie; a sister, Audrey Hemerka; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Florence, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Gertrude Eckman, Eleanor Ruchko and Lorraine Schmidt; and six brothers, Albert, Clarence, Victor, Robert, Leonard "Tex," and George "Corkey" Witcoskie.

A funeral service will held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., with the Rev. Joseph Scanlin officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to keep all services and burial private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Hubert's memory to Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 103 W. Center St., Elysburg 17824.