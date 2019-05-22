The News Item

Hugh Mannion

C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4110
MOUNT CARMEL - Hugh Mannion, 67, of 234 E. Sixth St., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence.

He was born at Ashland Hospital, April 14, 1952, a son of the late John W. and Theresa (Shulskie) Mannion.

He was a 1970 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and was of the Catholic faith.

Hugh was married April 16, 1977, in St. Ignatius Church, Centralia, to the former Catherine Mann, who survives.

In addition to his wife, Catherine, he is survived by a son, Hugh R. Mannion II and his significant other, Gly, of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Bridget Ann and Dale Flynn, of Clearwater, Florida, and Katelyn Marie Mannion and her significant other, Sean Darginski, of Ranshaw; four grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Mannion, of Mount Carmel; and a brother, Thomas Mannion, of Mechanicsburg; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Mannion.

MANNION - Hugh Mannion, 67, of 234 E. Sixth St., Mount Carmel. At the request of the deceased, there will not be a service or burial. C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 22, 2019
