MOUNT CARMEL - Irene C. Vivino ,76, of 3 S. Quince St., Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born at Shamokin State Hospital June 14, 1943, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Pietrewicz) Yenolevich.

Irene attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grade School and graduated in 1961 from Catholic High in Mount Carmel. In 1963, she graduated from the Empire Beauty School, receiving her cosmetology-teaching license.

Irene had been employed at the Bobbie Beauty Salon in Shamokin for three years. She then went on to work at the Mount Carmel Area School District as a library aide and remedial math aide for 25 years before retiring. She felt privileged to work with children.

She enjoyed spending time with her loving family, including her daughter, Suzanne; her sister, Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews. She always looked forward to family reunions.

Irene was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.

Surviving are her daughter, Suzanne Vivino, of Mount Carmel; sister, Evelyn Pederagnana, of Mount Carmel; sister-in-law, Beatrice Yenolevage, of Weehawken, New Jersey; mother-in-law, Catherine Mannello, of Mount Carmel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Engelke; and a brother, Andrew Yenolevage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mount Carmel Township. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Mommy and Me Rescue, 610 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851 or New Beginnings Feral Cat Rescue, P.O. Box 102, Wilburton 17888. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.