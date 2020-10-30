SHENANDOAH - Irene C. Wesner, 93, of Lavelle, and formerly of Lavelle and Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

She was born Oct. 1, 1927, in Mount Carmel, a daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Karbley) Moser.

She was a Mount Carmel High School graduate. She worked for many years as a seamstress and also sold Avon for over 30 years.

She is survived by two daughters and one son, Diane Bilda and her husband, Joseph, of Wilburton; Shirley Chesney and her husband, Richard, of Kulpmont; and Harold Wesner and his wife, Mary, of Locustdale; a brother, Lester Moser, of Kulpmont; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Harold Wesner, in April 2013, and seven brothers and sisters, Tommy, Eleanor, Elwood, Edward, Leroy, Margaret and Melvin.

###

WESNER - Irene C. Wesner, 93, of Lavelle. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Oak Hill section of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, FD. Go to rothermelfh.com.