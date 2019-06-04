YORK HAVEN - Irene M. (Coutts) Agustine, 83, of York Haven passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Holy Spirit Hospital with her daughter, Brenda at her side.

She was a daughter of the late Charles I. and Mary Elizabeth (Humme) Coutts.

Irene was a member of Our Lady Of Hope Catholic Church. She retired from the former Schroyer's dress factory and enjoyed doing arts and crafts, but especially loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael D. Agustine; three sisters, Esther Idzik, Marie Feudale and Dorris Ann Myers.

Surviving is her sister, Maryellen Fisher, of York Haven; eight nieces, Mary Lou Miller, Diane Massari, Barbara Middleton, Kathy Smink, Margaret Glasik, Barbara Miller, Annie Archeski and Brenda Ewan, with whom she lived with; five nephews, James and David Feudale, Edward Smink and Isaac and Robert Fisher; Godson, William Ewan; three great nephews; and one great niece, Laya Fisher.

AGUSTINE - Irene M. (Coutts) Agustine, 83, of York Haven. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at her church, Our Lady of Hope, 863 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier officiating. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., York, PA, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to her church.