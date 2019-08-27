RESTON, Va. - Irene Mary Gurba, 91, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Reston, Virginia.

She was born in Mount Carmel on Feb. 13, 1928, the daughter of late John and Florence Bartol.

Irene graduated from Mount Carmel High School.

She married John Alexander Gurba and spent her time as homemaker.

Irene was a member of Divine Redeemer Church. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and dancing and was an avid dog lover.

Irene is survived by her two granddaughters, Rebecca Gurba-Cooper and Karin Gurba-Lang, both of Virginia; and a longtime companion, Edward "Eddie" Kerestes.

In addition to her parents, husband and siblings, she was preceded in death by her son, David John Gurba.

GURBA - Irene Mary Gurba, 91, of Herndon, Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.