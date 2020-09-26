1/
Irma G. Kriner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MILTON - Irma G. Kriner, 79, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Milton, the daughter of the late Clayton and Sarah Hulsizer. She was the widow of the late Harry Kriner.

Irma had worked for Pennsylvania House Furniture Co., retiring after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed bus trips to Nashville and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by a sister, Edwina Barnhart, of Milton, and a brother, Clayton Hulsizer Jr., of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Hulsizer, and two sisters, Sadie Derr and Margaret Emery.

###

KRINER - Irma G. Kriner, 79, of Milton. Following Irma's wishes there will be no funeral services. The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw Funeral Home Inc
400 N Front St
Milton, PA 17847
(570) 742-8111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved