MILTON - Irma G. Kriner, 79, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Milton, the daughter of the late Clayton and Sarah Hulsizer. She was the widow of the late Harry Kriner.

Irma had worked for Pennsylvania House Furniture Co., retiring after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed bus trips to Nashville and doing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by a sister, Edwina Barnhart, of Milton, and a brother, Clayton Hulsizer Jr., of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Hulsizer, and two sisters, Sadie Derr and Margaret Emery.

Following Irma's wishes there will be no funeral services. The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.