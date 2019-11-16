MOUNT CARMEL - Iver K. Facer Jr., 64, of 245 S. Beech St., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Carrollton, Georgia.

He was born in Shamokin, July 13, 1955, a son of the late Iver K. Facer Sr. and Ethel (Britton) Facer.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

Iver served in the U.S. Navy from 1973 to 1993. During his career he served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Constellation CV-64 as an aviation gasoline handler. He also served as an instructor and collateral duty career information coordinator. He received the Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, National Defense Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

Iver was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Carmel.

Surviving are his two daughters, Theresa Kline and her fiancé, Ismael Velez, of Georgia, and Tina Myers and her husband, Jody Myers Sr., of Georgia; a son, Iver Facer III and his wife, Cynthia, of Georgia; five grandchildren, Haylee, Bobby, Tyler, Shane and Garrett; two brothers, George Facer and his wife, Wendy, of Hamilton, Virginia, and Bruce Facer and his wife, Sandy, of Strong; and nieces and nephews.

