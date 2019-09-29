COAL TOWNSHIP - Mr. Jack Beck, 91, of 1212 W. Fern St. and formerly of Ranshaw, was surrounded by his loving family when he left this earth to be received in God's warm embrace on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Jack was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Ranshaw, to the late Harry L. Beck and Ethel Mae (Ramsey) Beck.

On May 15, 1954, Jack was honored to marry the former LaRue Herb, with whom he raised six children and celebrated 59 years of life together. LaRue was the stars in his eyes and the song in his heart! She greeted God in January 2013.

Jack graduated from Coal Township High School in 1947, where he excelled on the boxing and gymnastic teams.

Jack was also a member of the chorus and was well known for his rich baritone voice. In his yearbook, the caption under his picture read: "Jack, whose dancing style is swell, likes to sing and does it well!" As a young man, he was often asked to sing with many local bands.

After graduation, Jack spread his wings and found employment in Wilmington, Delaware, where he worked in the automobile industry, retiring in 1993 after 39 1/2 years at General Motors.

Jack was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and also was a lifetime (70 years) member of the Brady Fire Co.

Jack was an avid reader who loved history and medicine. He was a Civil War buff who took great pleasure in visiting the Gettysburg battlefield and collecting Civil War artifacts.

Jack loved hunting small game with his beagles and hunted white-tailed deer until the age of 82.

A dedicated family man, throughout his life he made the long journey to work in Delaware and returned each weekend to this little coal town. He always wanted his children to be brought up in the community that he loved.

Jack carried "the good Lord Jesus" in his heart and attended the First United Methodist Church on Sunbury Street in Shamokin.

Jack's greatest joy was his children and grandchildren so, after retirement, he attended all of their sporting events and activities.

Jack will always be remembered as a kind and loving father, a wonderful husband with a great sense of humor, but most of all for his beautiful voice and love of music.

When asked how he was doing, he would simply reply, "There's no use in kicking - you'll only scuff your shoes."

Jack is survived by his loving "little sister," Ethel Mae Hertzog, of Overlook.

Jack's children are daughter Barbara A. Masteller and husband James, of Bloomsburg; daughter Deborah K. Beck, of Shamokin; daughter Treina Beck Mariano, of Coal Township; son John H. Beck and wife Collesce, of Danville; daughter Carolyn L. Drumheller, of Coal Township; and son Robert F. Beck, of Ranshaw.

He will be greatly missed by his 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

BECK - Jack Beck, 91, of Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to the time of the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. The Rev. Zachary Hopple, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Shamokin, will preside. Interment will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director.